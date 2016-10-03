The city police on Sunday detained three more persons under the Goondas Act for their alleged involvement in violence in the city on September 23, following the murder of Hindu Munnani functionary Sasi Kumar (36), the previous night. It takes the number of persons detained under Goondas Act in connection with the unrest to eight.

Those who were detained under the Act were identified as K. Suresh alias Subash Babu (20) and his accomplice M. Vinith Kumar (20) from Edayar Street and A. Mohammed Farooq (30) of Bilal Estate in South Ukkadam.

The police said that Suresh and Vinith were arrested for pelting stones and damaging the wind-shields of two Tamil Nadu State Transport Corporation buses on Goods Shed Road. They were lodged at Vellore Central Prison. On serving the orders to detain them under Goondas Act, on Sunday, they were shifted to borstal in Pudukkottai.

Mohammed Farooq was arrested for pelting stones and damaging the window of a police jeep during the riots at Aathupalam. He was lodged in Salem Central Prison where the detention orders were served on Sunday.