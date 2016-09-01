The culmination of the trek marks the beginning of the golden jubilee celebrations of the Bison Division.

Continuing its tradition of pursuing adventure activities, the Army recently conducted a trekking expedition to commemorate the golden jubilee of Indian Army’s Bison Division based out of Secunderabad. The division is the only fighting formation of Indian Army in South India.

A release said that the 150-km-long trek commenced from Kotagiri, passed through Yadapalli, Kinnakorai, Upper Bhavani Dam, Avalanche and finally terminated at Wellington.

The route included a mix of unpaved roads, jungle trails and tea estates, and provided the participants an opportunity to witness the diverse flora and fauna of The Nilgiris.

The main feature of the trek was that it was carried out cross-country without using GPS and therefore relied on the navigational skills of the participants. The night stay was mostly tentage based or in the forest rest houses to minimise any threat of wild animals.

It was ensured that the trek remained eco-friendly and no portion of the route was polluted with plastics or other non-biodegradable waste, thus, encouraging conservation of the environment. Towards the end of the trek, a tree plantation drive was also organised at Wellington in which approximately 100 saplings were planted.

The culmination of the trek marks the beginning of the golden jubilee celebrations of the Bison Division which also has a number of other adventure, military and ceremonial activities lined up in the coming weeks.