Hollywood actor Zsa Zsa Gabor dies at 99

more-in

Hungarian-born Hollywood’s darling actress Zsa Zsa Gabor has died at the age of 99, her former publicist Edward Lozzi has said.

Born Sari Gabor, she ruled the silver screen in the 1950s and 1960s; the actress died on Sunday, ABC news reported.

She got her break in the show business in Europe, competing in the Miss Hungary beauty contest in 1936 and singing in Richard Tauber’s Austrian operetta “The Singing Dream” later that year.

Her first major Hollywood movie was 1952’s “Lovely to Look At.” That same year, Gabor starred in her breakout film, “Moulin Rouge”.

For the next two decades, she captivated audiences in a number of films, including “Lili,” “Touch of Evil,” “Death of a Scoundrel” and “Boys’ Night Out.