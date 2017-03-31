Another fried chicken destination

more-in

Genuine Broaster Chicken is the new kid on the block for those who love fried chicken. Did I say fried? Broaster chicken isn’t the fried variety, it is broasted and hence spares the stomach the torture of oily crumb fried chicken. Broaster chicken is made in pressure fryers. I am told that Pressure Fryers use a sealed, pressurised environment, like a pressure cooker, in which food is cooked in broaster foods canola oil. The pressure seals in foods’ natural juices and locks out the cooking oil. The first of the chain of outlets to be opened in South India, this outlet at Jubilee Hills is the place to go for casual eats, or just see the world drive past as you sip your masala coke. Situated diagonally opposite the diamond house in Jubilee Hills, this quick service outlet should also be a fun place for birthday parties with desserts like Golkam muffin, chocolate samosa with mango ice cream and the usual molten lava cake on their menu.

The menu is simple and besides the signature broaster chicken variety, they also have short eats like chicken finger, chicken satay, burgers, a few Indian vegetarian dals and Indian bread selection. But what do I see? Khichdi!! The description suggests that the khichdi is a mix of chicken and lamb with egg shreds. How does it taste? It definitely isn’t gooey, but it is slightly wet and is loaded with flavorful masalas. Just the way Hyderabadis love their food. The broaster chicken is good with the dips and since it is less oily it might become a favorite with weight watchers.

What I liked the most was their drink section. Besides the hot beverages of the usual teas and coffees, they have a fizzy watermelon, tarbuz cola and raspberry milk shake, coconut fudge milk shake and a salted caramel shake.

To be able to try more of the braoster selection on the menu, a combo would be a good idea. Also, the fact that none of the pieces that are served are huge chunks it makes the combo easy to bite into.