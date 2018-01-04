A food carnival in the city

Tasty treats for everyone (Clockwise from top left) A range of non-veg delicacies from Abitha; North Indian food from Ajay’s Delhi Wala Sweet Home; Chocolates for the sweet tooth; a vegetarian ellai sapadu from Sree Annapoorna

The 10th edition of the Kovai Vizha has something for everyone, especially the foodies.

The Taste of Coimbatore, a food carnival organised by the Coimbatore District Hoteliers Association, is making a comeback after seven years. All the top restaurants, hotels and caterers in the city are coming together with their creations at the VOC Park. Apart from the food, visitors can also enjoy music and dance performances.

Meat lovers can look forward to the eight stalls specialising in Biriyani: Ambur Star, Angannan, Kovai, Venu, Abhitha, HMR, Best and Rowthar Kitchen. In addition,Hari Bhavanam, Kannappa, Kattappas, Valarmathy Kongunaatu Samayal, Atchayaa, Arrunnachala, Sree Subbu Mess, Hotel Kaimanan, Hotel Siruvani and Hotel Kandha will showcase their finest of south Indian non-vegetarian fare over the weekend.

The line-up of vegetarian restaurants is equally impressive. Shree Anandhaas, Sree Annapoorna, New Annapoorna Tiffin House, A2B, Sri Krishna Tiffin Room, Café Udupi Ruchi, Vasantha Bhavan, RHR, Annalakshmi and Ayyappa’s Pearl. Café Udupi Ruchi and Vasantha Bhavan are the new entries. Sree Annapoorna will serve a special menu with Tiffin items made from millets that are not generally available in their city outlets.

Local caterers like the Madhampatti Group, Karpagam Aachi’s Caterer, Kovai Caterers, Express Caterers & Holidays are also using this opportunity to reach out to the larger audience. North India will be represented by The Punjab Express, Ajay’s Delhi Wala Sweet Home and Chat’s Spot. Popular local restaurants like Ente Keralam, The French Door, Hotel Alankar Grande, Cascade and Eatalley will also be a part of the event.

The nip in the January air does not stop cold treats from being offered. Check out ice creams from Bon Bon, Milky Man, Boomerang, Scoop Shop and Richy Rich along with kulfi from Shree Kulfi, popsicles from Frooze, Kalyaan Goli soda and freak shakes from Seasons. Sri Krishna Sweets and Agarwal sweets along with artisanal chocolate from Regal Chocolates and Ganache and fine pastries from Choco Choza will take care of those with a sweet tooth. Sri Krishna Sweets has also planned an edible display at Brookefields Mall on January 6 and January 7 from 11.00 am to 8:30 pm.

Taste of Coimbatore will be held from January 5-7 from 5.30 pm to 10.30 pm at VOC Park Grounds. For more details visit www.coimbatorevizha.com or download their mobile app