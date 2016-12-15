Rooftop revelry

A cool breeze and the muted drama of a football game unfolding on a giant screen off to a side are the things that greet you when you step into Chitty Chitty Bang Bang. It is a versatile space, with a raised space with some comfortable couches for a large group, ringed by a row of seating for two and a loft for some private banter. The fact that most seats offer a good view of the hustle and bustle of Koramangala’s Sony Signal junction while you remain isolated from the chaos is an added benefit.

Another benefit is the rather long list of appetisers on the menu. We sampled the fish sticks, battered and breaded basa deep-fried and served with the ever-reliable tartar sauce, which was followed by biting into the excellent bang bang chicken. The latter was truly deserving of the overused term ‘succulent’ while serving up a hint of spice thanks to the peri-peri sauce used.

Vegetarians need not despair, as the panzerotti (a deep-fried savoury, stuffed with spinach and ricotta cheese) and the superb stuffed mushrooms with a heart of melt-in-mouth mozzarella cheese are capable accompaniments.

While there is always beer and wine to help wash this down, we went the cocktail route. Rum lovers would do well to try out don punch, a mix of white and dark rum, while those who prefer a fruity flavour can go with the kiwi and passion fruit-flavoured passion village, with white rum providing the buzz. With the open rooftop vibe of the place comes a slight chill in these cold winter months, and if spice is your go-to for warmth, hot city is the answer. It is a concoction, featuring green apple, gin and watermelon juice with a healthy dose of fresh chilli, this one hits you with a soothing sweetness before bringing along a spicy after taste.

As the chances of munching on multiple plates of starters and sipping drinks along with them is high here, a balanced main course becomes important. Thankfully, the aglio-olio pasta, which is available in vegetarian and shrimp-filled varieties, is a good pick. The mild pan-fried spaghetti with the lingering taste of rose, garlic, chilli flakes and parsley is complimented by sun-dried tomatoes. The prawn newburg also turned out to be a treat, with a dash of wine added to even out the flavour of the herb rice. The menu also features burgers, pizzas and an all-day breakfast option and desserts are the usual suspects like tiramisu and brownies.

On the whole, Chitty Chitty Bang Bang provides a great casual semi-rooftop dining experience with some protection from the elements and enough variety for a loud night of banter or a quiet evening with a loved one.

Food for thought

Address: Basil Montana, 4th Floor, 80 Feet Road, Koramangala 4th Block

Ambience: Relaxed rooftop vibe, good for couples and medium-sized groups

Wallet factor: Rs.1,200 for two (approx.)