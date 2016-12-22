Christmas comes but once a year

more-in

As December draws to an end, it’s time for Christmas. As families brace themselves for the start of a new year, foodies brace themselves for that most-awaited annual feast on Christmas Eve.

The pure joy of sugar-dusted sweetmeats, cakes drenched in rum and beautifully spiced and buttered meats with colourful vegetables is inexplicable. This gastronomically sinful extravaganza, however, has variants from around the world.

The ideal Christmas dinner would probably be marked by roast chicken or turkey generously slapped with butter and paprika, stuffed with herbs, roasted as it simmers in its own juices and served on a bed of vegetables.

In India, one might cook up a wonderful biryani of lamb or chicken. While the west might be excited about their roasted leg of ham or a suckling pig, our Goan brethren might surprise you with the traditional pork vindaloo.

Seafood lovers might find comfort in La Vigilia from Italy, a Christmas Eve dinner that comprises seven varieties of sea food like scampi, molluscs, lobsters and fish, or the Coquilles Saint-Jacques (A dish of scallops and cheese).

While, the ubiquitous Christmas Plum Cake is made with aged rum, soaked fruits and candied peel, don’t forget the Allahabadi cake. This variant of the traditional cake has ingredients like petha and fennel. If you have a friend in Allahabad, ask for some.

And, of course, one has to mention the traditional Boozy English Plum pudding flambéed with brandy.

The Christmas Stollen Bread from Germany, a traditional bread made with fruits, candy and a generous filling of Marzipan, can add a surprise twist to your Christmas dessert range. It is available at some pastry shops in the city.

While many Indian Christian households stick to tradition and dish out Rosa cookies, Mathri and rice kheer, the younger generation may be interested in the Western gingerbread cookies, almond crescent cookies and mince pies.

The best part definitely revolves around home-made wine. Grapes, yeast and sugar are allowed to ferment for a long time in a cold corner in the house, often out of reach of prying children. Others can probably lay their hands on a new-age wine from the Sula or the Grover vineyards.

As the notes of carols and church bells sound, we celebrate the birth of Jesus. While some look forward to a kiss under the mistletoe, others crave a good time with family, good wine, food and banter. Whichever you prefer, here’s wishing you a merry Christmas and a Happy New Year!

Chef and owner of V’s Cafe, Vishak is a baker by day and casual writer by night