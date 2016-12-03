Bet big on breakfast

The craving for a good breakfast can be hard to ignore, here’s a roundup of English breakfasts that fit the bill across tastes and budgets

On those slow weekends when waking up is a chore and cooking even more so, a big breakfast is the way to finally get moving. And when it comes to big breakfasts, there is nothing better for the stomach and soul than the time-tested English breakfast. Here are a few places that serve breakfasts worth checking out.

The Ants Cafe and Store, Indiranagar

Located in a small bylane off Indiranagar's bustling 100 Ft Road, the Ants Cafe houses an art store on its lower level, giving it a very quaint feel. You can take some time to browse through the wares after placing an order, or take in the open, airy ambience and indulge in some banter while making yourself comfortable on the low-to-the-floor seating. A massive selection of breakfast options, ranging from pancakes and french toast to casseroles and the full compliment with eggs, sausages, baked beans and bacon, make this a great place to visit with a group of varied dining tastes.

Plan B

Venturing into a pub at five in the evening looking for bacon and eggs is not conventional, but that's what we did. With just one small sign marking its location, Plan B is not the easiest place to find, but its location on Ashok Nagar's Castle Street puts it at a relatively quiet spot in the heart of the city. Traditionally known for its burgers, Plan B recently introduced an English breakfast into its menu, and the results are quite satisfying. The experience in making big juicy burgers has trickled over into the meats that make up the breakfast as well, making it a heavy, filling spread. Take in some classic rock, have a drink of your choice and dig in, no matter what time of day.

Cafe Blunch

A tiny little place that opened opposite the Banaswadi Police Station, parallel to Kammanahalli's bustling CMR Road, Blunch is your best friend at the end of the month. A filling English breakfast, complete with cereal and delicious hash browns makes this a go-to place. The ridiculously inexpensive prices mean you can haul along a large group of friends, work your way through the entire menu, and still be surprised by the bill. As a bonus, they also tend to play great music. If you're looking to set the mood for a lazy end of month Sunday, Blunch is definitely the place to consider.

Smoke House Deli

This is a popular name, but for more reasons than people realise. While many among us love to dig into a greasy strip of bacon and buttery scrambled eggs, there are precious few options for those who want to indulge themselves while keeping to a strict diet. For this crowd, the health menu at Smoke House Deli is a life saver, offering dishes made up of the healthiest of ingredients - millets, kale, banana flour and more. Try out combinations like kefir-soaked chicken with organic red rice, gluten free pancakes served with honey and fruits, flourless chocolate fudge and other dishes from the health menu without the guilt associated with an indulgent breakfast. Combined with the upmarket ambience of white metal furniture, high chairs and plenty of glass, this is a great place to check out for health nuts on the lookout for a stylish and filling start to the day.