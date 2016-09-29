Not in the mood to go through the sports news in detail, but can’t quite get yourself to do away with it either? Here’s what we have to offer: read on to get a summary of all the main sports events that have been covered.

CRICKET

India eye ascent to the top

After a convincing win in the first Test at Kanpur, India would be keen to repeat their strong performance in their 250th Test on home soil. Victory has an added bonus to it as it will take the hosts to the summit of the ICC Test rankings.

Aussie newbies up against Proteas batting might

Australia’s new fast bowlers will undergo trial by fire when they come up against some of the best batsmen in the South African line-up. Starting at Centurion on Friday, South Africa and Australia will be playing five ODIs.

FOOTBALL

Atletico Madrid sink Bayern, Celtic hold City

The second day of the second matchday of the Champions League witnessed 28 goals, but none more important than the one struck by Yannick Carrasco. Carrasco’s strike handed Atletico Madrid a 1-0 win over Bayern Munich in a repeat of last year’s semi-final.

If that ended a run of eight victories for Bayern boss Carlo Ancelotti, Manchester City’s Pep Guardiola also saw his run of ten victories come to an end. Celtic and City played out a thrilling 3-3 draw at Celtic Park – Moussa Dembele scoring twice for the hosts.