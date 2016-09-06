You crave for dessert in the middle of the night? Here is a chocolate boutique that has something just for you

Yeah! We know it. It is loaded with sugar and butter. Some say it is good, some say it is bad.

Yet, there are some who simply can’t keep themselves away from it -- chocolates. You agree? Then this one’s just for you, especially those who, after a lovely dinner, toss and turn in their beds, craving to sink their teeth into that lovely dark brown melt-in-the-mouth treats. Agree with this too? Then just head towards Fabelle Chocolate Boutique at ITC Gardenia, Residency Road.

This new place is creating news by being a complete luxury chocolate bar and offers you a menu aptly called the Midnight Chocolate Craving Experience, which will is on from 11 p.m. to 1 a.m.

If you are a chocolate addict, then this place is a heaven for you. Right from the ambience to the aroma everything reminds you of chocolates.

Even the walls and chairs are made in varied hues of browns and white and are designed to looks like chocolate blocks. That is not all, there is a even small shelf loaded with books on chocolate -- its history, civics and geography -- from across the globe. “People are well-travelled today. They know their chocolate. Some like to read up more. We too went through a series of R & D to come up with this menu,” starts Ruby Islam, Jr. Sous Chef – Chocolate.

Now comes the best part -- the menu. It is a soft copy with a range of pictures and combinations, which you can mix ’n’ match yourself and the treat comes looking gorgeous on your plate.

Ruby says the chocolates served here are crafted from “exotic cocoas sourced from nine countries, including Madagascar and Latin America.”

They also have chocolates in boxes that can be bought off the shelf and Ruby adds they have a shelf life of 45 days. Then there are irresistible treats of the dark temptation in varied avatars. This place is just for those who want to get off their regular chocolate bars and try something new when it comes to flavours. The menu offers you ganache, in milk and dark chocolate option. These rectangular cubes, which feel frozen between your fingers, simply melt as you place them in your mouth, making every conversation stop for a while.

Then there are those that are created using the five elements of nature – fire (with fiery ancho hilli and tangy candied mango), wood (Sri Lankan cinnamon), water (acacia nectar, French sea salt), air (aerated dark chocolate mouse), and earth (dark chocolate pod-filled with dark mousse).

The menu also has the “As You Like it Cups” and the entremets and dreams sections with offer you a range of exotic chocolate treats. The less said the better as the best part to experience chocolate is not write about it, but to literally sink your teeth into these soft, juicy, cocoa treats. This menu is specially created for those who have midnight cravings, adds Ruby.

If you’ve had your dinner, hit the sack and are tormented by dessert dreams, then Fabelle must be your destination.