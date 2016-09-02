Watch

I know this is a bit late, but I had a chance to watch it only earlier this week. Starring Jonah Hill as Efraim Diveroli and Miles Teller (who, in this film, looks strikingly similar to Joseph Gordon-Levitt) as David Packouz, the based-in-real-life story tracks their shenanigans as arms dealers/procurers for the U.S. Military. The stoner humour, the barely legal get-rich-quick schemes, and what happens when a friendship/partnership goes sour makes for smart entertainment.

Read

Seattle-based writer Kristi Coulter has been sober for a while now. It’s never easy to give up alcohol when it takes “at least one bottle of wine a night to dissolve the day off of me”. But, she did just that and writes about her experiences over two summers (and counting) of skipping drinks. The first summer, she says, “I realise that everyone around me is tanked. But, it also dawns on me that a lot of the women are super double tanked — that to be a modern, urbane woman means to be a serious drinker.” And, “The longer I am sober, the less patience I have with being a 24-hour woman. The stranger who tells me to smile. The janitor who stares at my legs…” Sounds like getting on the wagon might not be such a bad thing after all.

Listen

Not many artists can say they match up to Beyonce, but The Weeknd managed it. And now, Frank Ocean has joined both of them. With his latest album, Blonde, he has achieved the distinction of having 12 songs simultaneously on the Hot R&B Songs chart. According to Billboard.com, he has managed this even though he released the album only on Apple Music, and the songs are not sold as singles. Clearly, his songs don’t need the airplay and downloads. Following his earlier album Channel Orange, this is a restrained work of art, which touches on emotions and issues of race and police brutality.

Do

We love them, hate them but simply can’t ignore them. In my case, it’s because my mother is a teacher, and taught me Zoology in Higher Secondary (sorry about falling asleep in your class that one time amma).

On Teacher’s Day, take time to thank them for everything they’ve done for you. Trust me, there’s nothing that makes them happier than a personal message from a former student. Not even all the chocolates they get.