A lively event celebrated the spirit of cancer survivors

October being the month dedicated to breast cancer awareness had a heart warming and soul stirring start with an emotive event in the city. “I am a fighter. After I was diagnosed with breast cancer, I learnt to love myself and value myself more than anyone else. You can't always please everyone. You have to please and reward yourself for what you are.” said a spirited Joita. A three-time breast cancer survivor, the 65-year-old walked the ramp for designer Anupama Dayal at a fashion show organised by the Imperial Hotel and Roko Cancer Charitable Trust. She was not alone. A number of cancer survivors joined hands to celebrate their perseverance and positive attitude. The colour pink associated with breast cancer could be seen in different hues and shades all through the show.

The fashion show commenced with “Dil hai chhota sa, chotti si asha” playing in the background and matching the song's energy was Simran Kohli, a 41-year-old cancer survivor. “Emotionally, it's very draining. You can't do this without your family. I heard about a woman who had breast cancer and her husband left her for this reason. I was taken aback. But today that woman is an inspiration to everyone. She is living a happy life inspite of being alone.” She is a fighter and an epitome of dynamism.” Talking about how hard her own journey has been, she shared how she had to go through immense pain because of radiotherapy. “At times, I would scream, 'Why only me?'” But then she realised that she had got a life to live. “Life, itself, is a beautiful gift from God and we should make the most of it.”

Similarly, an elegant and graceful looking Kamla Nath believed in the power of faith. She stole the show with her charming presence and spontaneity. “No matter what the situation is, never give up on life,” she exclaimed pointing to

the popular number, “Har ghadi badal rahi hai roop zindagi”, playing in the background.

Designer Anupamaa Dayal said, "I am amazed to see the spirit of these women. Working with these brave women opened a new world to me. I salute these women for their spirit and instilling hope in all of us.”

Post the show, Vijay Wanchoo, Senior General Manager of The Imperial Hotel said that people were ignorant about the symptoms and consequences of the disease and the idea was to generate awareness. “Many people equate cancer with death, which is not the case. Every woman is special in her own sense. She should know how to embrace and love herself.”