Restaurants, cafes, chocolatiers and others from Coimbatore are offering a range of treats for the festive season. Here’s a selection to choose from this Deepavali

La Madeleine

Where: 28, Mayflower Avenue (near Meena Estate temple), Sowripalayam

Contact: 9894221078

La Madeleine offers gift-wrapped assorted chocolates in packs of six and 12. The six-pack is priced at Rs 240 while a dozen will cost Rs 480. The fillings include strawberry mint, salted caramel, coffee, passion fruit, hazlenut and more. Order in advance.

V’s Cafe

Where: No. 1, 7th Cross, Bharathi Park Road, Saibaba Colony

Contact: 0422-4322206

How does a mini artisan bread basket sound to you? The basket showcases the best-selling breads from this cafe and can be paired with pesto, flavoured butter, cheese, madelines and cheese sticks that are also part of the hamper. An ideal way to give people a break from a sugar over dose.

Hampers can be tailored to your budget and range from Rs.150 to Rs 1,200. Besides the bread basket, choose from eggless tart boxes, premium eggless cookies and more exotic desserts made only to order.

Sugar Jar

Where: 32A, Race Course, Near Page 3 Salon

Contact: 9629123089

Dip into the sugar jar for assorted mini-cupcake packs, dipped cookies, gourmet chocolates, and tarts. Gift packs start from Rs. 175. There are unusual packaging options with reuseable boxes.

Vivanta by Taj Surya

Where; 105, Race Course

Contact: 0422-6681000 extn: 46/3470

Choose from a variety of readymade Diwali hampers at the Taj. Premium Delight, Deluxe Delight and Surya Delight are priced at Rs 5,500, Rs. 7,500 and Rs 8,500 (taxes extra) respectively. The hampers offer wine, Scotch, chocolates, Indian sweets, dry fruits, decorative candles, olives, Brie cheese and sun-dried tomatoes.

Varunas Sweets

Where: 103, West Ramalingam Road, DB Road, R.S.Puram

Contact: 7708895597

Customised sweet boxes for corporates. You can choose from thennan karupatti mysurpak, coconut burfi and other sweets made with coconut sugar, coconut jaggery, palm sugar and palm jaggery. There are savouries made with millets in vaagai mara chekku oil.

Madhu Wadhwa

Where: F10, Tristar Towers, Rudraprayag Block, 6th Floor, 657, Avanashi Road.

Contact: 9894712054

Choose from an assortment of festive specials like chocolate caramel squares, date and almond squares, fig, almond and date bars, sugar-free dry fruit squares, caramel-stuffed brownies, white chocolate blondies, chocolate mocha, cappuccino squares, walnut squares, swirl brownies, dry fruit caramel tarts, chocolate and walnut tarts, almond florentines and health bars to make up a Treats in a Box.

Desserts in a Jar contains molten chocolate, tiramisu and strawberry cheese Cake). Other items include healthy Lavash with dips, baked pizza sticks, baked kachoris and baked yoghurt. Prices of the squares are Rs. 50 per piece. Desserts in a jar and Almond Florentine range from Rs. 200 to Rs. 250 per piece.

Brown Sugar

Where: 317, Thadagam road, Sai Baba Colony

Contact: 8870999666

For this festive season, Brown Sugar offers a Brownizza, with a choice of four crusts (thin crust, pie crust, brownie crust and creamy cheesy crust) along with toppings like chocolate flakes, coloured chocolates, chocolate sauce, peanut butter, roasted almonds among others. This is accompanied by cupcakes, caramel pie and truffle chocs. The brownizza costs Rs.375.

Brown Sugar also offers Orange Cake at Rs. 300, Chocolate crackle at Rs. 375, Brownies at Rs. 275, Cupcakes at Rs. 200, Chocolates at Rs. 850 per kg and trifle cups at Rs. 60 per cup.

Chocko Choza

Where: 18 A, Periasamy Road(East), R.S.Puram; Fun Republic Mall, Peelamedu; Third Floor Brookefields Mall, Mettupalayam Road

Contact: 7418074185/ 9944951191

Freshly made, free from preservatives,artificial flavours and margarine, Chocko Choza’s gourmet goodies are customised and delivered at your doorstep.

The range includes gourmet chocolates, artisan desserts, customised cakes, chocolate bouquets, cupcakes, brownies, éclairs and cookies. The price ranges from Rs.165 to Rs.5000 depending on the pack.

For Diwali, they offer six different desserts with unique textures and fusions of avocado, apricot, saffron, orange, chilli, natural vanilla, single origin Arabica coffee and couverture dark chocolate. These are packed in glass jars or a handmade elegant box and costs Rs.3500 for a pack of six desserts. Order at least two days in advance.

Bayleaf Indian

Where: 27, Jawahar Nagar, Saibaba Colony

Contact: 9843517766

Manisha Khemka offers a sweet variety for Diwali. Choose from Baklava (Rs.300 for 250 gm); red velvet cake in a jar (Rs.150 for 190 ml) and chocolate truffle pudding (Rs.150 for 190 ml). She also makes a variety of Bengali sweets (price on request).