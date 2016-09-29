Looking for a perfect balance between food and chocolates, desserts and cakes? Then Smoor is your destination

One thinks twice before stepping out even for dinner in this city. But, what if you can find a place where you can stuff your face with food, get a wide range of desserts, order for a birthday cake and also pick up luxury chocolates as gifts? We just know a place – Smoor.

The speciality of Smoor, started by Vimal Sharma (CEO), is that it is an all-day dining area.

Apart from the vast range of soups, starters, and main course, everything else – mock-tails, desserts, ice-creams and cakes – is based on chocolate or at least have a trace of it as toppings. So, if you are head over heels in love with this dark tempter, then Smoor is your destination.

Launched by Bliss, Smoor offers you a bright and chirpy ambience to unwind with your family. The restaurant is designed in such a way that it has an ice cream and cake section and the mocktail counter, designed as an open kitchen with tall bar stools. The other space is divided as a lounge room, perfect for two families to dine in comfort, and the other side is the regular dining area. We choose the lounge area and wait gleefully for our chocolate treats in varied avataars!

Soon, pretty cups and glasses with hot Belgium classic dark chocolate (plain melted dark chocolate) arrive. Saying it was an overdose of chocolate is an understatement!. Then it was the Belgium ice chocolate and the caramel smoothie, which breaks the strong cocoa flavour in your mouth with its chilled lemon taste.

Then it’s soups. We try thyme-scented mushroom soup and roasted tomato-basil soup. The latter simply bowls you over with its lovely blend of tang and spice. This is downed with crisp garlic bread croutons, which are light and go crunch with every bite. The serving portion keeps you completely satisfied.

For salad we zero in on Caesar and Fattoush salad. They were a brilliant combination as the former was loaded with Romaine lettuce and cheese and the latter was a spicy-tangy blend of veggies and lemon. The contrast in flavours was a treat for the palate. The main course was arrabiatta (spaghetti tossed in spicy tomato basil sauce with veggies and chicken) and alfredo (spaghetti tossed in cream sauce). Even though our sides were bursting by now, we ordered the vegetariana – a thin crusted pizza loaded with cheese, avocado, grilled zucchini, and sundried tomatoes. You would think we would have stopped right? Wrong. We had to give the desserts a try. We leave the choice of desserts to Adesh Shetty, the outlet manager.

He selects three – each looking like a gorgeous work of art. The first is malai coconut with rose petals, coco Indiana was the second one. It was a coconut and turmeric cake with khova crumbs and curry leaf powder! One discovered various flavours with each bite here. The final dessert was ‘true green’ – a subtle blend of celery soup, green tea, apple cake, cinnamon and poached apple – topped with a large scoop of ice cream. We shall just leave you to imagine what that tasted like.