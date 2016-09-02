Simran Wahan’s food and garden-themed trays and coasters make the kitchen a brighter place

When Simran Wahan was scouting around for something new for her crafts boutique, she stumbled upon some pictures she saw online that gave her an idea. Serendipitously, around the same time, someone asked her if she could make a tray with cupcakes on them as a birthday gift. From cupcakes, Simran moved on to macaroons, pastries, lemons and, before she knew it, she had created a series based on kitchen themes. There was an outpouring of kettles, serving spoons, spices and fruits as wall hangings. “Friends loved them and wanted to hang them up in their kitchens,” says a happy Simran, whose store Amaya has just celebrated its sixth anniversary. “I have always tried to do something new and exciting and this time I had great fun designing these food-themed art.”

When one of her customers told her that she would rather have something more utilitarian than wall art, Simran came up with trays and coasters. “Trays are a big hit especially during festivals. There was quite a demand for Raksha Bandhan and I am looking forward to creating more such pieces for Deepavali.” The trays come in several sizes and can be bought as a set along with the coasters or separately. There is also an option of mixing and matching.

The most eye-catching of the lot is the one with spices. From afar, the tray actually looks like a masala dabba. The coriander seeds, red chillies, cumin, mustard, fenugreek ... look startlingly real and Simran sees them as the perfect gift for festivals or house warmings. Or just to friends who are foodies. “You can put sweets, fruits or candles on the tray and gift it like a hamper,” she suggests. Simran also has a gardening series worth checking out. There are vintage images of watering cans, beautiful flowers and sideboards. Simran is also expecting a consignment of jolly-looking kettles soon, she says.

Besides being conversation starters during a tea party, the trays are just perfect to hold all your spice containers on your kitchen counter. Or just hang them up. A pretty kitchen is always inspiring.

The small tray costs Rs 600; the big tray Rs 1,200; and the coasters Rs 100 each. Available at Amaya at Race Course, Coimbatore. Open from 10.30 to 7.00 p.m.