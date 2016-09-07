Karen Anand’s Farmers’ Market presents select gourmet produce and lifestyle products

The first lady of the Indian gourmet scene, Karen Anand, is bringing her premium Farmers’ Market to Chennai this weekend. After almost 40 successful editions in cities including Bangalore, Pune, Mumbai and Goa, this self-proclaimed “open-air food and drinks fair” is heading to Chennai, bringing with it the gourmet produce and lifestyle products it has come to be known for. Hand-picked brands, fresh and local produce and food items are on the agenda this weekend.

At the Chennai edition, you can look forward to Aideobarie tea from Assam, honey and chestnuts from Theo Organics from the Kumaon hills, Raw Pressery’s cold pressed juices and even eco-friendly sunglasses from Pune brand The Tribe.

Local exhibitors include Kase Cheese, pickles and condiments from Amravati and Panakam, baked goods from Brew Room, Just Baked and Old Madras Baking Co. and much more.

With sustainability and sourcing becoming key words when it comes to even grocery shopping, conscious buyers are looking to buy local, but their need for quality, gourmet ingredients need not be compromised. Head to the Farmers’ Market and check out the ‘market with a heart’!

Venue: Phoenix MarketCity, 142, Velachery Main Road, Velachery

Date: September 10 and 11, 2016

Time: 12 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Entry is free.