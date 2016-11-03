Features » Friday Review

VIJAYAWADA, November 3, 2016
Updated: November 3, 2016 16:21 IST

Robust voice and traditional style

CVP Sastri
Sastri’s sonorous voice carried manodharmam aspects of raga, neraval and swara kalpana well.

As part of weekly cultural program series A.P.Bhasha Samskritika Sangham and G.V.R.Government College of Music and Dance, Vijayawada arranged a fine vocal concert by C.V.P.Sastri, an accomplished singer with a deep and sonorous voice and sings in pure traditional style. He hails from a family of musicians.

Sastri began the concert with Sri raga varnam and followed it with Raghunayaka in Hamsadhvani finishing it with elaborate kalpana swaras.

Sarasijanabha Sodari in Nagagandhari and N.Ch.Krishnamacharyulu’s composition in Vasanta Gowri sukumari came next. Sastri preceded the krithi Cheraravademira in Reetigowla with pleasing raga delineation.

Other attractive items in the concert were Kantajoodumi in Vachaspathi rendered with elaborate ragalapana and kalpana swaras and Garuda Gamana in Nagaswaravali. The main peice in the concert was a sumptuously presented Sarasijanabha Murare of Swathi Thirunal in Todi. Sastri excelled in the manodharmam aspects like the raga, neraval and swara kalpana. Instrumental support was provided by Palaparthi Nageswara Rao (violin), B.V.S.Prasad (mridangam) and Raghuram Hari (morsing). Nageswara Rao’s solo versions of Vachaspathi and Todi and the thrilling tani played by B.V.S.Prasad and Raghuram Hari were also highlights.

Sastri gave a fine finish to his concert with a sprightly thillana composed by maestro Mangalampalli Balamuralikrishna.

