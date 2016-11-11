Over to big screen

Noted television actor Gurmeet Choudhary is very excited about his upcoming “Wajah Tum Ho” in which he is playing the lead role of a lawyer opposite another television star Sana Khan. Directed by Vishal Pandya, the film is a crime thriller which is going to release on December 2. Known for his screen presence, Gurmeet made his debut with “Khamoshiyan”. Despite some lilting melodies, the film failed at the box office.

Excerpts:

Tell us about your role in the upcoming film?

I am playing a lawyer called Ranveer Bajaj. It is a lead role and as an actor I had to do numerous preparations and a great deal of homework to play a lawyer. I wanted to do full justice with the role so that audience can connect with me and like my role. When Vishal told me about this role, I got to know that I have to prepare at least for 2-3 months. I believe in doing hard work so I learnt many things about this role by visiting courts for many days, noticing how lawyers do their work. Also, I studied many law books, brought lawyer costume to home and practised. The major thing I did was I changed my name plate from Gurmeet Choudhary to Ranveer Bajaj to have the feel of the character.

Who inspired you to become an actor?

Since childhood, I wanted to be an actor and I have always admired Shah Rukh Khan and Amitabh Bachchan. Earlier, when I was struggling to become an actor, I got very much inspired by watching them. I used to go to Shah Rukh's house many times during my initial days in Mumbai. It gave me a different kind of energy and motivated me. Even now, when I go near his place, it gives me a very positive energy!

How do you take failure?

I take it very positively. Before getting fame, I have struggled a lot to have a successful career. If you haven't done the hard work, you cannot get things which you actually want. According to me, until you haven't done real hard work, you will not achieve great heights. Besides, I think struggle is important, I have learnt a lot from my past experiences. It gave me exposure and made me understand how the industry works. Some people do get fame within 1-2 days but that fame is very temporary and doesn't last. After going through the struggle, I have became even more down to earth person because I have experienced the bad time and I know how it is to face difficulties.

You are not open to television now?

I don't want to do daily soaps as I cannot work for 365 days because I found it very difficult for me to work this much. But I am open to mini series, also you can see that I have done dance shows and award shows.

So, I cannot leave television because I have got endless love from the public for my my television shows and I cannot cheat on them. People will get to see me on television but not in an infinite series.

What are your upcoming projects?

Apart from “Wajah Tum Ho” which is releasing soon, I am reading two film scripts and I have signed one more film with a very big banner, but I cannot reveal anything about it right now.