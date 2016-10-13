Ramya is back on screen with Nagarahaavu which releases on October 14. The actor-turned-politician tells S. Shivakumar that she currently does not have time to straddle cinema along with politics, but is willing to set aside time for roles that are more than just eye candy

The throne she left as the queen of Sandalwood remains unoccupied. There was an aura about her that’s missing in the current crop. She inspired aspiring actors with her attitude as much as she entertained her fans.

Sometimes the loss of someone dear paves the path for strengthening personal resolve, however simple yet painful that might sound. Ramya, after the sudden demise of her dad seemed to be thrown into the open, left to fend off the harsh elements in life. Having watched her over the years, I can say that she has emerged unscathed, stronger and more mature. Personal loss is permanent but then change is constant. She’s temporarily back to her old role of promoting a film, talking to the press and posing for pictures. ‘Nagarahavu’ promises to be a veritable feast for her fans. Excerpts from a conversation:

Most stars are embarrassed when a film of theirs gets stalled and is revived. They dissociate themselves. You seem to be excited about ‘Nagarahavu’.

Right. There are many reasons. It’s not a film delayed for financial inability or some dispute. In fact it was not delayed. There were graphics involved and Vishnu sir had to be recreated digitally. It has come out really well. If you watch it today you will not feel that it looks dated. The so-called delay doesn’t show.

Is it the genre that attracted you to sign the film?

I don’t know what genre it falls under, really.

Well, it’s straight out of Chandamama with snakes, spirits and reincarnation.

Yes, it’s a fantasy, dark with some horror. It was narrated to me a few years after the release of ‘Arundathi’. There was a huge audience for films like that. It was not tried in Kannada before. Every heroine wanted to do a role like that because it was meaty and they don’t come by easily. I thought it was a perfect subject, something new for Kannada audiences. I have done a variety of roles including mythological and 3-D. I wanted to challenge myself with a fantasy. Also, the character Nagavva is completely fearless. It’s the kind of character I identify with, love to play and wish all women would be like her.

The film seems to have grown bigger. It’s now a multi-lingual.

Everything happens for the best. It wouldn’t have been the same if we had completed the film and released it in 2012. We did not have the technology to recreate Vishnu sir back then. It was because the director Kodi Ramakrishna fell ill that the producer took over.

When he edited and watched the film he felt he could bring back Vishnu sir on-screen. A character was created. He was very particular about who would do the graphics. He refused to compromise. It’s the first time a famous actor has been recreated and the results are stunning. It’s a film that’ll set trends.

How are you going to handle the offers that are again going to pour in?

(Laughs) Honestly, I don’t have the time. Politics is so unpredictable. If I like the role, my only condition would be to start and finish the film in a specific time frame.

So this is not Ramya’s swan song.

Well, roles like the ones I have in mind are difficult to come by. I think the perception people have of me has changed. Probably something that meets everyone’s expectations will come up. It seems far fetched as of now.

Has your choice of roles narrowed down because you’re in politics now?

I don’t think I have to play the real on reel. I feel people wouldn’t like that either. They do expect some kind of entertainment. Something like ‘Sanju Weds Geetha’ probably or the Malayalam film ‘How Old Are You’, a role that’s much more than eye candy. I want to play a woman who’s decisive and not look at the hero as a saviour. One who is is capable of overcoming adversities and getting on with life with or without a man.

Usually the reason for stars to opt for politics is the desire to remain in the limelight. You left when you had the best of offers.

You’re right but both roles came naturally to me because politics is serious business. You can’t keep people hanging. It needs attention and time. I’ve got my priorities right. I don’t want to straddle both roles. I’m still learning. If you want to serve, then you have to be dedicated.

When you were in films, nobody associated the term ‘politically correct’ with you.

You think I’m politically correct even now after my recent statements? I’m not. I was not impulsive but spoke my mind. I still do. My mind has evolved though.

Is it like being thrown from the arc lights to under the microscope?

I don’t think that matters. The change happens when you get close to reality. That changes you. As a star, you don’t get to really mingle with common people. You’re supposed to remain an enigma. You tend to maintain a certain persona. You can’t remain an enigma as a politician. People want more of you and your time. It’s their right because they voted for you. I now feel short of time at least for the kind of change I want to see.

Are you allowed to be yourself in politics?

Yes and one should be. You can’t hide much. People like me because of the way I am. I’m learning while they’re trying to figure me out. Circumstances keep changing you. You can’t remain the person you were. Politicians are exposed to so much that they tend to become cold and unresponsive to certain situations or people.

It’s important for the personal connect to remain to be humane and compassionate.

It’s very different from a star just signing an autograph and shaking hands.

You’re right. It’s another world, more real.