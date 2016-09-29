Singer Sachin Warrier talks about making his feature film debut as a composer with 'Aanandam'.

With his melodious voice, Sachin Warrier has given Mollywood some beautiful numbers.

Of late, though, the former techie and well-known playback singer has been wowing music buffs as a composer. First it was with indie music video ‘Naam,’ released on MTV Indies last year. Now, he is making his feature film debut with Aanandam, the audio jukebox of which has gone viral since it was released online last week.

“I’ve known Ganesh Raj (the debutant director of Aanandam), since our college days at FISAT - Federal Institute of Science And Technology, Angamaly. As both of us had stars in our eyes, we bonded over cinema. After college he went on to assist Vineeth ettan [director Vineeth Sreenivasan] for his films, beginning with Thattathin Marayathu, while I sang songs on the side to my job in Infopark, Kochi. We used to keep in touch and talk cinema. It was during the shoot of Bangalore Days, two years ago, for which Ganesh was an AD to director Anjali Menon, that he asked me if I would compose for his debut feature. I didn’t have to think twice because music composing has always been a dream of mine,” says Sachin. That was when Ganesh was still scripting the film.

“I would compose little tunes to help him out, to set the mood. It was like little pieces of the puzzle coming together in the end. A number of those jingles and scores have even made it to the songs and as background scores in the film,” adds Sachin.

Aanandam is a “happy” campus film. In fact, going by the trailer and the video song ‘Dooreyo’ that was released, the tale unfolds during a study tour by a bunch of engineering students.

“It’s a youthful film – most of the cast and crew are newcomers – and as such all the five songs are breezy and full of life. Most of the songs are of the narrative kind and as close to the film as possible. None of them are lengthy songs, all coming just under three and a half minutes,” says the singer-music director.

The songs have be written by Anu Elizabeth Jose, Manu Manjith and Vineeth, who has also sung the song ‘Oru Naattil,’ a lilting duet, with actor Apoorva Bose. Aswin Gopakumar, lead singer of When Chai Met Toast band, Suchith Suresan and indie rockstar Raghu Dixit have crooned the other numbers.

One of the highlights of his turn as composer, according to Sachin, was working with Raghu Dixit, who sang the Hindi number, ‘Khule Raston Pe...,’ for which Sachin himself wrote the lyrics. “It was a surreal experience, for Raghu Dixit is one of my music superheroes, one of my biggest inspiration. I was awestruck half the time he was in the studio. I aspire to make his kind of music,” says Sachin, still bubbling with excitement.

“I’m loving it being a composer; it’s perhaps the happiest I’ve ever been. I’ve learnt – and unlearnt – about music composing lot. Some things which I thought would easily work out, proved to be rather difficult, while I breezed through certain other things, which I thought would be challenging,” he adds.

Aanandam reaches theatres early October.

On that note Sachin’s song ‘Ennosarlu’ for the Telugu remake of Premam, starring Naga Chaithanya in the lead, has been raking in hits, since it was released online last week. “I want to explore all aspects of music. I’m open to music in all forms possible,” says Sachin. Sing on!