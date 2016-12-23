Love, pray and sing...

The Christmassy feeling is all pervasive – the markets are flooded with gifts and goodies, wrapped in shades of golden, red and green, people dressed as Santa Claus are roaming the roads, shopping malls and stores distributing small gifts all the way, then there are the bells, trinklets, brightly lit Christmas trees and the pretty stars hung on doorways that add to the charm of the season. But if there’s one feature of the festival that paves for an inclusive celebration, it’s the carols! The typically chilly December evenings are marked by the mellifluous Christmas carols. And when the singers croon out the old English lyrics in tune with the western classic notes belted out from violins and guitars, it just transports you to another world.

Madurai comes alive with carols every Christmas and there are quite a number of choirs that organise carol singing concerts at church, colleges and schools. Last week, The American College had its annual carol service at the chapel inside the campus. Lit in iridescent blue lights and with stars strung on tree tops, the entire campus wears an aura of happiness and the college choir beautifully sang five traditional carols heralding the festive mood. “Carols singing is unlike any other music concert. It’s typically a three or four-part group and a challenge to harmonise so many voices. To sing carols, one need not necessarily be a pro at singing or music either. Rather, coordination is the key,” says Sahayam George who has been conducting carols at The American College for the past four years. “I belong to Nazareth, a small town in Tirunelveli district and the place is famous for church music and western carols.”

Sunday, a student of English Literature hailing from Nigeria says that carols can be written in any format, language or style. “They don’t really follow a strict literary tradition. They are neither poems nor prose, but simply nice songs that reflect the spirit behind the celebration. I have been singing Nigerian songs in the concert every year.” College choirs in the city consist both faculties and students, thus bringing them all together on a single platform every Christmas season. “I see choir as another family. It’s all about people, fun and the congregation,” says Sharon Alice Christy, a student.

Daphne Daniel, assistant professor of Physics, says she enjoys singing. “Carol concerts give us an opportunity to exhibit our singing talents on the stage. Though it’s group singing, one can still feel unique and special lending their voice to the concert.” Thomas K. Varghese, Assistant professor of English, says carols inculcate team spirit and elevates energy levels. “It’s a team effort and coordination is very important. We have to be alert and even if one person misses out, the harmony will be lost.”

At the St. Peter’s Church in Iyerbungalow, the famous city-based independent choir ‘Madurai Choristers’ gave a scintillating concert. Conducted by accomplished pianist Christopher Sherwood, Madurai Choristers sang a mixture of traditional, contemporary, classical and semi-classical carols.

With neary 30 voluntary singers from various walks of life, Madurai Choristers is a five-year old choir that also renders wedding services and Lenten song service during Good Friday.

“Carols was once a secular music in Europe with secular tunes that are different from regular hymns. Then they added Christmas words to the songs and it became X’mas carols. In Europe, they even have Easter Carols which we don’t have. That makes the Christmas carols all the more special and an annual event looked forward to by all,” says Christopher Sherwood. “Originally carols were danceable nice tunes. They were composed of semi religious words that have nothing to do with the bible but just depict the mood of the festival. But, we also have biblical carols that are devotional in nature, talking of the advent of Christ, his philosophy and teachings.”

S. Chrislin Inbanathan, a student of Kendriya Vidyalaya, performing in Madurai Choristers, says, “Through carols, we are able to make sense of the lyrics and understand the religion and philosophy better. Singing in Christmas is always special as there’s something extraordinary about the whole mood.” Her mother, Roselin Inbanathan, says that she joins her daughter at home even during off season, singing carols and she finds it a stress-reliever. “Taking part in the concert is a break from the busy routine and rejuvenates the spirit and body.”

The Lady Doak College has a Centre for Music, which along with the college choir conducts carols every year. Diana Priyadarshini, a faculty of social science in LDC, says, “Carol singing helps you to learn a lot about music. Apart from singing, one can also try their hands at the instruments and the conducting. That’s how many of the choir members are multi-talented.” The choir sang a set of nine songs including a 14th century Latin song, under the theme ‘Born to Serve’. “Every year, the concert is themed and we also pen down carols or sometimes make lyrical changes to existing songs to suit the theme,” says Catherine Deborah Joy, a Malayalee from Delhi. “Christmas in Delhi is all about fog and bone-chilling winter and here, it’s yet to sink in. If not for the carols, I wouldn’t have got the Christmas feeling yet.”

Chris Edith Leelavathi, a student of B.Com, says, “I am a sportsperson and this is my first time in a choir. My father was a pianist at the church and I learnt notes on the go. Yet, singing on stage is really enjoyable.”

Prasanna Stanley of Noel Opus, a well-known independent choir in the city, says, “Carols are treasures that are passed on through generations. We are singing songs that are centuries old. The idea is to engage in the joy of festival. I used to tutor music and now I am part of Noel Opus since 2003. The group has been there since 1998 and we excel in A capella singing. Music bands like Glad and Okkle are our role models and we draw inspiration from them.”

The Fatima College boasts of two separate choirs for English and Tamil choirs, apart from which the Lay Associates, which runs the institution along with Sisters of St.Joseph of Lions, go on carol rounds, visiting homes and orphanages spreading the message of the festival through songs. Preethy T., student of B.A. English, says, “Carols evoke memories of my childhood when as a little girl I used to stand in the front row in church choirs, singing the songs. I used to get dressed up for the occasion and mostly we had a uniform dress code. It was always a lacy gown in crème or beige. The shoes, bows and ruffles added to festive feel. That’s how I adore carol concerts.”

Sharmila P., who is part of the Tamil choir at Fatima College, says, “Though I am a Hindu, I can see how music transcends religious boundaries. I enjoy carols as much as singing bhajans at temples. It’s all about sharing of joy and taking part in the festivities.” French carol concerts are conducted every year by the Alliance Francaise of Madras, Madurai Chapter.

Confidence booster

Visually Challenged Kalai Selvi, student of M.A. English at LDC, says, “I have been singing carols as part of the college choir for five years now and it gives me with the confidence to take on the world. Though I am visually challenged, I am able to communicate and make people happy through my voice and expression and I feel grateful for that.” Nithya, a student of M.A. History and visually challenged says she feels on top of the world when she sings carols. “I like to sing and don’t know if I will get opportunities other than singing carols. I am glad I am being considered on par with other students.”

