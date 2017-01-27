When TV shows take a leaf out of books

In the year 2010, Google famously proclaimed that there were close to 130 million unique books that have been published in the world.

There’s no doubt that the number has since grown exponentially. In case you’re wondering how to catch up on your reading list, I’ve an easier solution for you — get started on these television shows that are based on books instead.

The Man in the High Castle — Written by Philip K. Dick, this is somewhere between a historical novel and a fantasy novel, in the sense that it re-imagines life after World War II had the Nazis, the Imperial Japanese and the Italian Fascists won. Although there are a fair number of diversions from the book, the series’ interpretation of life under totalitarian rule is riveting to watch, and is a must if you enjoy history. (Amazon Prime)

Sherlock — Sherlock Holmes is Sir Arthur Conan Doyle’s most defining work, and although there have been plenty of television and film adaptations over the years, none have had the originality of this BBC production, which gives the iconic literary character a modern makeover. It’s fast, furious and a bit mad — much like Sherlock himself. (AXN India)

Mildred Pierce — Written by James M. Cain, this novel is set in the early 20th Century, and was made into a television series in 2011 starring Kate Winslet. The Emmy-winning show is set during the Great Depression, and follows the story of Mildred Pierce, a middle-class homemaker who is enamoured by wealth and social standing in the midst of economic crisis. The show is very faithful to the novel, which is quite rare for a TV adaptation. (HotStar)

Orange is the New Black — Did you know that the basis for this hit Netflix show was in fact, a memoir? Orange is the New Black: My Year in a Women’s Prison by Piper Kerman forms the spine of the series about what it means to be an incarcerated woman in the United States. The book was a moderate success, but there’s no doubt that the series has done a better job telling her story. (Netflix)

House of Cards — Michael Dobbs, a British politician, wrote the House of Cards trilogy from 1989 to 1994.

The hero (rather, anti-hero) in the books was Francis Urquhart, a cold-hearted politician who would do anything for power. Fast forward nearly 20 years — Netflix modified the novel to create a show that was based on modern American politics. This hypnotising series about power in its purest, most visceral form, deserves all your attention. (Netflix)

A few more to add to the list: Game of Thrones, Wolf Hall, A Series of Unfortunate Events, Pretty Little Liars & The Night Manager.