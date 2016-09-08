German luxury car maker Audi has launched its all new A4 sedan in India priced at Rs 38.1 lakh to Rs 41.2 lakh (ex—showroom Delhi) as it looks to cash in on the upcoming festive season.

“The Audi A4 has been among the volume drivers for us and we expect the all new A4 sedan to account for one—sixth of our total sales,” Audi India Head Joe King said.

The new car powered by a 1.4 litre petrol engine with a new 7 Speed transmission has a top speed of 210 km/h.

He said the Audi A4 has been a leader across the world and the all new version has been redeveloped and yet again defines the benchmark in the segment.

Commenting on the festive season, King said with an overall positive sentiment in the market the company expects to do well.

“There is also pent up demand in the Delhi-NCR for our products like the Q7. So we are expecting good sales right across the segments,” he said.

Audi India is planning to launch petrol versions of all its existing models in India by the first quarter of next year as it tries to adapt to changing market demand due to pollution concerns over diesel vehicles.

The Supreme Court had imposed an eight months ban on diesel cars and SUVs with engine capacity of 2,000 cc and above in Delhi-NCR, which has not been lifted.

After the entry level A3 and A8 sedans, the new A4 is the other model to have a petrol variant. The company’s popular Q series SUVs are available only in diesel options.

Audi sold 11,192 units in India last year with 3.14 per cent growth over 2014 and it lost leadership position in the Indian luxury car space to rival Mercedes-Benz.