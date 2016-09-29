Business » Economy

NEW DELHI, September 29, 2016
Updated: September 29, 2016 23:58 IST

No negative impact on economy, says industry

  • PTI
India Inc rallied behind the Army’s move to conduct surgical strikes on terror launch pads across the Line of Control and said it was time to act tough while ruling out any negative impact on the country’s economy and trade.

“Our civil n (sic) decent response in the past hasn’t been met with reciprocity so it’s time to act tough,” Biocon CMD Kiran Mazumdar—Shaw tweeted.

Recalling an earlier tweet in which he had said “I trust our army. They know how to pursue & retaliate” in the wake of the Uri attack, industrialist Anand Mahindra said: “I don’t need to add anything more today...”

PHD Chamber of Commerce and Industry President Mahesh Gupta said there will be no impact on India’s trade and economy, adding that the volatility in the financial markets will also be short lived.

India’s exports to the neighbouring country worked out to $2.17 billion, or 0.83 per cent, of the total Indian outward shipments while imports were less than $500 million, or 0.13 per cent, of the total inward shipments.

“The Indian economy has a strong bandwidth to deal with any possible after effects of the current state of tensions with Pakistan,” Assocham Secretary General D S Rawat said.

The chamber said that while reaction in the stock market to the news of India’s surgical strikes was understandable, there is no cause of concern for the country’s economy.

