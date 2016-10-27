Creative without borders
Five writers who have lived abroad, Kakkanadan, M. Mukundan, Zachariah, Sethu and N. S. Madhavan, talk about getting inspired by their roots and their new milieu.
Pravasi Kadhakaranmarude Sargayathrakal, Manarcad Mathew, Rs. 150
Treasure of memories
A book of experiences and observations that also reflect upon the changing political and social fabric of Kerala.
Saraswathiyammayude Ottanottu: Ormapusthakam, Dr. B. Ekbal, Rs. 130
Getting real
Collection of 15 short stories with subjects that are closer to real life.
Nilavine Umma Vacha Penkutty, Smitha Saleem, Rs. 90
For young readers
Collection of short poems for children.
Kombanana, C. Manmadan, Rs. 50
Evergreen tales
Re-interpretation of some popular stories from Afghanistan.
Afghan Nadodikathakal, Salam Elikkottil, Rs. 100
For copies: Olive Publications
Power play
Documentation of major Naxal attacks in Kerala.
Naxal Charitham: Adiyantharavasthakku Munpu, T. Ajeesh, Rs. 195
For copies: Green Books
