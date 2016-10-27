Creative without borders

Five writers who have lived abroad, Kakkanadan, M. Mukundan, Zachariah, Sethu and N. S. Madhavan, talk about getting inspired by their roots and their new milieu.

Pravasi Kadhakaranmarude Sargayathrakal, Manarcad Mathew, Rs. 150

Treasure of memories

A book of experiences and observations that also reflect upon the changing political and social fabric of Kerala.

Saraswathiyammayude Ottanottu: Ormapusthakam, Dr. B. Ekbal, Rs. 130

Getting real

Collection of 15 short stories with subjects that are closer to real life.

Nilavine Umma Vacha Penkutty, Smitha Saleem, Rs. 90

For young readers

Collection of short poems for children.

Kombanana, C. Manmadan, Rs. 50

Evergreen tales

Re-interpretation of some popular stories from Afghanistan.

Afghan Nadodikathakal, Salam Elikkottil, Rs. 100

For copies: Olive Publications

Power play

Documentation of major Naxal attacks in Kerala.

Naxal Charitham: Adiyantharavasthakku Munpu, T. Ajeesh, Rs. 195

For copies: Green Books