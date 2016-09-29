Carbon copies
Ever heard about literary mimicry? The author recreates the writing style of famous authors in the tome.
Ezhuthanu karanam- Anuranangalum, Chovvallur Krishnankutty, Rs. 95
Stay safe
A guide to say ‘no’ to drug abuse and addiction.
Unmadathathi- lninnu Prabudhathayilekku, edited by Dr. Selvi Xavier, Rs. 100
For copies: Current Books
Past continuous
The author, in 30 chapters, goes on a nostalgic trip by looking at the changes in society and people.
Kambiraanthalinte Velicham, Ashtamoorthi, Rs. 140
Flavours of life
Collection of eight short stories sprinkled with all that makes life interesting.
Kalliassery Thesis, Abin Joseph, Rs. 100
Mulla lives on
Re-telling of evergreen tales of the witty and wise Mulla Nasruddin.
Mulla Kathakal, V. M. Mohanan, Rs. 150
For copies: DC Books
Eternal verses
Read some of the most-discussed, studied and celebrated poems of Akkitham in this collection.
Malayalathinte Priya Kavithakal- Akkitham, compiled by N. P. Vijayakrishnan, Rs. 215
For copies: Green Books
