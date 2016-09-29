Carbon copies

Ever heard about literary mimicry? The author recreates the writing style of famous authors in the tome.

Ezhuthanu karanam- Anuranangalum, Chovvallur Krishnankutty, Rs. 95

Stay safe

A guide to say ‘no’ to drug abuse and addiction.

Unmadathathi- lninnu Prabudhathayilekku, edited by Dr. Selvi Xavier, Rs. 100

For copies: Current Books

Past continuous

The author, in 30 chapters, goes on a nostalgic trip by looking at the changes in society and people.

Kambiraanthalinte Velicham, Ashtamoorthi, Rs. 140

Flavours of life

Collection of eight short stories sprinkled with all that makes life interesting.

Kalliassery Thesis, Abin Joseph, Rs. 100

Mulla lives on

Re-telling of evergreen tales of the witty and wise Mulla Nasruddin.

Mulla Kathakal, V. M. Mohanan, Rs. 150

For copies: DC Books

Eternal verses

Read some of the most-discussed, studied and celebrated poems of Akkitham in this collection.

Malayalathinte Priya Kavithakal- Akkitham, compiled by N. P. Vijayakrishnan, Rs. 215

For copies: Green Books