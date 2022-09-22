Why are women in Iran cutting their hair in protest?

A video explaining why women in Iran are protesting

The death of a 22-year-old woman taken into police custody for allegedly breaking hijab rules has triggered protests by women in Iran

At least three people have been reportedly killed by Iranian security forces during protests

In videos going viral on social media, women are seen waving, setting alight their hijab and cutting their hair in defiant acts of protest

On September 16, the 22-year-old woman Mahsa Amini died in hospital several days after suffering a cardiac arrest following her detention

Amini was arrested in the capital Tehran on September 13, by Iran’s morality police,

for allegedly breaking the law requiring women to cover their hair with a hijab and their arms and legs with loose clothing.

There were reports that police had beaten Amini, which they have denied

The police say she died of a sudden heart attack.

Meanwhile, authorities say they are investigating the incident.