Videos

Why are women in Iran cutting their hair in protest?

The death of a 22-year-old woman taken into police custody for allegedly breaking hijab rules has triggered protests by women in Iran

At least three people have been reportedly killed by Iranian security forces during protests 

In videos going viral on social media, women are seen waving, setting alight their hijab and cutting their hair in defiant acts of protest

On September 16, the 22-year-old woman Mahsa Amini died in hospital several days after suffering a cardiac arrest following her detention 

Amini was arrested in the capital Tehran on September 13, by Iran’s morality police, 

for allegedly breaking the law requiring women to cover their hair with a hijab and their arms and legs with loose clothing. 

There were reports that police had beaten Amini, which they have denied 

The police say she died of a sudden heart attack. 

Meanwhile, authorities say they are investigating the incident. 


Our code of editorial values

  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Sep 22, 2022 5:53:16 pm | https://www.thehindu.com/videos/why-are-women-in-iran-cutting-their-hair-in-protest/article65922540.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

TRENDING TODAY