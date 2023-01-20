HamberMenu
Watch | Why are people in China choosing not to have kids?

A video on why population in China has seen a decline after 6 decades

January 20, 2023 03:40 pm | Updated 03:40 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau

In a landmark shift, China’s population has declined for first time in more than six decades 

The National Bureau of Statistics in Beijing on January 17 said the national population stood at 1.411 billion at the end of 2022 

The population declined by 8,50,000, with the birth rates of the country plunging to record low 

The number of births in China was 9.56 million, a more than 10% drop from 2021. The number of deaths was 10.41 million. 

According to a U.N. report released last year, India will overtake China as the world’s most populous nation in 2023 

Report: Ananth Krishnan

Production : Gayatri Menon

Voiceover: Kanishkaa Balachandran

