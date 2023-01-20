Watch | Why are people in China choosing not to have kids?

January 20, 2023 03:40 pm | Updated 03:40 pm IST

In a landmark shift, China’s population has declined for first time in more than six decades

The National Bureau of Statistics in Beijing on January 17 said the national population stood at 1.411 billion at the end of 2022

The population declined by 8,50,000, with the birth rates of the country plunging to record low

The number of births in China was 9.56 million, a more than 10% drop from 2021. The number of deaths was 10.41 million.

According to a U.N. report released last year, India will overtake China as the world’s most populous nation in 2023

