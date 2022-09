A video on the UK’s new Prime Minister

British politician Mary Elizabeth Truss has become Britain’s next prime minister and the leader of the governing Conservative Party.

She won a vote share of 57% with a total of 81,326 votes versus former Chancellor, Rishi Sunak. He got a total of 60,399 votes.

She promised to cut taxes from day one if elected. She also swore to bring down the rising inflation in the country.

