Watch| What happens when the Godavari river floods?

A video on the flooding woes of the Godavari river

Andhra Pradesh and Telangana receive heavy rainfall every year in August. But this July, the downpour has been unprecedented.

This led to heavy flooding, loss of life, and property. The Godavari touched the second highest flood level of 71 feet, after 32 years.

While the two states have been fighting over the Polavaram upper cofferdam, the citizens are still reeling from the devastating impact of the floods.

