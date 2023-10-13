Watch | What does the Hamas attack mean for Israel, Palestine and West Asia?

The unprecedented October 7 attack on Israel by Hamas, which killed some 1,200 Israelis, has exposed chinks in Israel’s security model, brought the Palestine issue back to the fore of West Asia’s geopolitical cauldron and triggered a massive military response from Israel.
Will West Asia be the same ever again?
Presentation and script: Sonikka Loganathan
Guest: Stanly Johny
