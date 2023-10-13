HamberMenu
Watch | What does the Hamas attack mean for Israel, Palestine and West Asia?

Watch | What does the Hamas attack mean for Israel, Palestine and West Asia?

A video explaining the ongoing conflict between Israel and Palestine

October 13, 2023 06:21 pm | Updated 06:21 pm IST

Sonikka Loganathan,Stanly Johny

The unprecedented October 7 attack on Israel by Hamas, which killed some 1,200 Israelis, has exposed chinks in Israel’s security model, brought the Palestine issue back to the fore of West Asia’s geopolitical cauldron and triggered a massive military response from Israel.

Will West Asia be the same ever again?

Read more:  What is Hamas, the Palestinian militant group? 

 What are Israel’s options after the Hamas attack? | Analysis 

Presentation and script: Sonikka Loganathan

Guest: Stanly Johny

Israel / Israel-Palestine Conflict / Palestine

