Watch | What are the powers of the Attorney General of India?

A video explaining the powers of the Attorney General of India

On September 28th, senior advocate R Venkataramani was appointed the new Attorney General of India for a period of three years.

Venkataramani will succeed K K Venugopal as the new A-G.

The tenure of incumbent Attorney General K K Venugopal is coming to a close on September 30th.

The Attorney General of India is the highest law officer of the country and also the chief legal advisor to the government of India.

The primary role of the Attorney General is to advise the government on legal matters.

The Attorney General is the primary lawyer representing the Union Government in the Supreme Court or in any case in any High Court in which the Government of India is concerned.

The A-G also has to represent the Union Government in any reference made by the President to the Supreme Court under Article 143 of the Constitution