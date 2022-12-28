 Watch | Tracing Kerala’s rich cultural history through palm-leaf manuscripts

December 28, 2022 01:50 pm | Updated 01:50 pm IST

Have you wondered how epidemics were controlled in the 19th century in Kerala?

Or how was the education system in the state two centuries ago?

The recently inaugurated palm-leaf manuscripts museum in Kerala tells such fascinating stories from the social and cultural history of the state

Located inside the centuries-old Central Archives building in Thiruvananthapuram, the museum showcases a curated selection of palm-leaf, copper, and bamboo manuscripts that date back to the 13th century

These manuscripts tell a wide-range of stories

Such as, the evolution of writing in Kerala; how property agreements were drawn up in the 17th century; a royal decree on fulfilling the last wishes of a death-row convict

Video: Aswin VN

Reporting: Aparna Nair and Aswin VN

Production : Gayatri Menon

Voiceover: Abhinaya Sriram