 Watch | Tracing Kerala’s rich cultural history through palm-leaf manuscripts

Have you wondered how epidemics were controlled in the 19th century in Kerala?
Or how was the education system in the state two centuries ago?
The recently inaugurated palm-leaf manuscripts museum in Kerala tells such fascinating stories from the social and cultural history of the state
Located inside the centuries-old Central Archives building in Thiruvananthapuram, the museum showcases a curated selection of palm-leaf, copper, and bamboo manuscripts that date back to the 13th century
These manuscripts tell a wide-range of stories
Such as, the evolution of writing in Kerala; how property agreements were drawn up in the 17th century; a royal decree on fulfilling the last wishes of a death-row convict
Video: Aswin VN
Reporting: Aparna Nair and Aswin VN
Production : Gayatri Menon
Voiceover: Abhinaya Sriram
COMMents
SHARE