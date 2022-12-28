HamberMenu
  1. EPaper
  2. Music
  3. Housing

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

 Watch | Tracing Kerala’s rich cultural history through palm-leaf manuscripts

A video on the recently-inaugurated  palm-leaf manuscript museum 

December 28, 2022 01:50 pm | Updated 01:50 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau

Have you wondered how epidemics were controlled in the 19th century in Kerala? 

Or how was the education system in the state two centuries ago? 

The recently inaugurated palm-leaf manuscripts museum in Kerala tells such fascinating stories from the social and cultural history of the state  

Located inside the centuries-old Central Archives building in Thiruvananthapuram, the museum showcases a curated selection of palm-leaf, copper, and bamboo manuscripts that date back to the 13th century 

These manuscripts tell a wide-range of stories 

Such as, the evolution of writing in Kerala; how property agreements were drawn up in the 17th century; a royal decree on fulfilling the last wishes of a death-row convict  

Video: Aswin VN

Reporting: Aparna Nair and Aswin VN

Production : Gayatri Menon

Voiceover: Abhinaya Sriram

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.