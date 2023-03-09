Watch | Keeladi museum showcases Sangam-age treasures

March 09, 2023 05:22 pm | Updated 05:33 pm IST

Keeladi is a village in the Sivaganga district in south Tamil Nadu.

It is about 12 km south-east of Madurai and is located along the Vaigai river.

Keeladi now has a museum showcasing the lives of ancient Tamils during the Sangam age

Chief Minister M.K. Stalin inaugurated the museum on March 5th, which displays the archaeological excavations done since 2014-15

The museum has been built at a cost of ₹18 crore by the Heritage Wing of the Public Works Department

Inside the museum

From potsherds engraved with the Sangam Age names, indicating a high level of literacy, to spindle whorls and copper needles, attesting to the existence of a weaving industry, the museum has it all

The museum displays over 15,000 artefacts unearthed between the fourth and eighth seasons of the excavations in the Keeladi clusters, comprising Konthagai, Agaram and Manalur villages

Read the full article here

Video: G. Moorthy

Report: R Jayashree

Production: Gayatri Menon

Voiceover: Gopika KP