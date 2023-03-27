Watch | How Bengaluru grooved to the Mahindra Percussion Festival

March 27, 2023 04:58 pm | Updated 05:07 pm IST

Mahindra Percussion Festival was hosted on the grounds of Jayamahal Palace Hotel in Bengaluru on March 25

The festival featured a number of renowned global and Indian percussionists ranging from A. Sivamani, Pulse Conversation, Ta Dhom Project, to the Spanish group Paquito Ensemble and Kerala’s Chemmeen Band

The six-hour-long festival brought forth a mixture of global and street-style percussion music

The venue was full of people jiving to the beats

Pulse Conversation’s drum beats along with Sivamani’s unique percussion sounds melded together to produce tunes that paid homage to natural elements such as water and aether

The event also featured a wall painting by the Aravani art project, which seeks to bring forward transgender discourse to public spaces

Videos & photos: Special Arrangement

Report : Arkatapa Basu

Production : Gayatri Menon