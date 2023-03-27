Watch | How Bengaluru grooved to the Mahindra Percussion Festival

Mahindra Percussion Festival was hosted on the grounds of Jayamahal Palace Hotel in Bengaluru on March 25
The festival featured a number of renowned global and Indian percussionists ranging from A. Sivamani, Pulse Conversation, Ta Dhom Project, to the Spanish group Paquito Ensemble and Kerala’s Chemmeen Band
The six-hour-long festival brought forth a mixture of global and street-style percussion music
The venue was full of people jiving to the beats
Pulse Conversation’s drum beats along with Sivamani’s unique percussion sounds melded together to produce tunes that paid homage to natural elements such as water and aether
The event also featured a wall painting by the Aravani art project, which seeks to bring forward transgender discourse to public spaces
Read the full report here
Videos & photos: Special Arrangement
Report : Arkatapa Basu
Production : Gayatri Menon
COMMents
SHARE