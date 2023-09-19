Watch | All about K-Circle, Hyderabad’s oldest quizzing group

K-Circle Quiz Club (KC to its members) is a 50-year-old quizzing group of Hyderabad, the oldest in the city. Passionate quizzers meet every Saturday at 5pm at the conference hall on the top floor of Columbus Hospital Institute of Psychiatry and De-addiction in Begumpet.
With more than 40 questions on different topics, the two-hour session sees members test their memory and knowledge. Generations of Hyderabadis have known and experienced this passion for quizzing, owing to K-Circle.
Reporting: Neeraja Murthy
Video and photos: G. Ramakrishna
Production: Kanishkaa Balachandran
