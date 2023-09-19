HamberMenu
Watch | All about K-Circle, Hyderabad’s oldest quizzing group

Watch | All about K-Circle, Hyderabad’s oldest quizzing group

A video on the K-Circle Quiz Club and its members who have sustained this group for over 50 years

September 19, 2023 12:17 pm | Updated 12:27 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau

K-Circle Quiz Club (KC to its members) is a 50-year-old quizzing group of Hyderabad, the oldest in the city. Passionate quizzers meet every Saturday at 5pm at the conference hall on the top floor of Columbus Hospital Institute of Psychiatry and De-addiction in Begumpet.

With more than 40 questions on different topics, the two-hour session sees members test their memory and knowledge. Generations of Hyderabadis have known and experienced this passion for quizzing, owing to K-Circle.

Read the full story: Join the club: Passion sustains K Circle, the oldest quizzing group in Hyderabad

Reporting: Neeraja Murthy

Video and photos: G. Ramakrishna

Production: Kanishkaa Balachandran

