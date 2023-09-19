Watch | All about K-Circle, Hyderabad’s oldest quizzing group

September 19, 2023 12:17 pm | Updated 12:27 pm IST

K-Circle Quiz Club (KC to its members) is a 50-year-old quizzing group of Hyderabad, the oldest in the city. Passionate quizzers meet every Saturday at 5pm at the conference hall on the top floor of Columbus Hospital Institute of Psychiatry and De-addiction in Begumpet.

With more than 40 questions on different topics, the two-hour session sees members test their memory and knowledge. Generations of Hyderabadis have known and experienced this passion for quizzing, owing to K-Circle.

Read the full story: Join the club: Passion sustains K Circle, the oldest quizzing group in Hyderabad

Reporting: Neeraja Murthy

Video and photos: G. Ramakrishna

Production: Kanishkaa Balachandran