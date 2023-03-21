Watch | Akasa Air picks sneakers instead of heels for cabin crew

March 21, 2023 04:37 pm | Updated 04:37 pm IST

Ditching the regular dress code, Akasa Air has prioritised comfort for its cabin crew

The crew will wear sneakers instead of high heels or sandals

“The first thing that they have really taken care of is the comfort of the crew. The sneakers are very comfortable and convenient to work in, said crew member Sushmita Nath.

Core value for us in Akasa is sustainability -- and it is going to play a significant role in what we do. We sincerely believe that we have our parts to play in preserving the environment. And the reason why we were very keen in designing our crew’s overall uniform, not just the sneakers, but the whole uniform, sustainability plays a very important role”“, said Akasa Air Co-founder Belson Coutinho.

Video and inputs: PTI

Production : Gayatri Menon