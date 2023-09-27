HamberMenu
Watch | AIADMK-BJP break-up: Advantage DMK?

Analysing the split between the AIADMK and the BJP in Tamil Nadu and the likely scenarios

September 27, 2023 09:07 pm | Updated 09:22 pm IST

D. Suresh Kumar

The political landscape in Tamil Nadu is all set to change, with the AIADMK exiting the NDA alliance, led by the BJP.

Previously, when the AIADMK was in alliance with the BJP in 1998 and 2004, the relationship lasted just about a year. But this time the parties were together for nearly five years, since 2019. The party walked out of the alliance this time, accusing the BJP State leadership, of deliberately, with mala fide intention, defaming its icons, including former Chief Ministers CN Annadurai and Jayalalithaa.

It added that the TN BJP leadership has been speaking ill of the party leadership and belittling its policies. The AIADMK did take it up with the national BJP leaders, but since it did not get a desired response, it decided to snap ties.

Irrespective of some claims that all this is a drama, the reality is that a patch up between the two appears not just unlikely, but also politically unviable. This leads to a scenario where the State could face a multi-pronged contest.

We have the DMK-led INDIA alliance, the AIADMK could stitch an alliance, the BJP would lead an alternative front, and if Seeman of the Naam Tamilar Katchi follows the pattern he has been doing earlier, he would field candidates in all 39 constituencies.

As things stand today, it looks as if the advantage is with the DMK. However, during seat sharing can the DMK play hard ball with its allies now?

Script and presentation: D. Suresh Kumar

Production: Shikha Kumari

Video: Thamodharan Bharath

