Yohan Poonawalla named ‘Collector Of The Year 2023’ at Geneva motor show in Qatar

October 20, 2023 11:31 pm | Updated 11:31 pm IST - PUNE:

Yohan Poonawalla was named the ‘Collector Of The Year 2023’ at the Geneva International Motor Show Qatar recently.

Yohan showcased seven historic cars from his collection, including the ‘Star Car of the Show’ — a Rolls-Royce Phantom V7-Passenger Limousine by James Young chassis 5LCG25.

The ‘Qatari Phantom’, which originally belonged to the first president and founding father of modern Qatar, Sheikh Ahmed Bin Ali Al Thani, was unveiled in Doha for the first time after its restoration.

Yohan also displayed the following cars (with previous owners/users): 1949 Rolls-Royce Silver Wraith drophead coupe (Mysore Maharaja), 1949 Bentley Mark VI 4-Light touring saloon (Mysore Maharaja), 1927 Rolls-Royce 20HP Tourer (Nawab of Sachin), 1933 Rolls-Royce Phantom II (Sir Malcolm Campbell), 1979 Rolls-Royce Phantom VI (Queen Elizabeth II on several occasions), 1964 Lincoln Continental 4-door convertible (Pope Paul VI and Mother Teresa).

Yohan said it was a very gratifying to see the world media appreciate his collection.