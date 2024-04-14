April 14, 2024 08:49 pm | Updated 08:49 pm IST

Indian women added four more medals in the Asian wrestling championships at Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan, on Sunday. Anju (53kg) and Harshita (72kg) bagged silver, while Manisha (62kg) and Antim Kundu (65kg) claimed bronze. Anju lost 10-0 by North Korea’s Ji Hyang Kim, while Harshita was defeated 5-2 by China’s Qian Jiang in their respective finals.

Manisha recorded a 5-0 win over Philippines’ Arina Carpio in her bronze medal match. Antim got a walkover as her opponent, South Korea’s Soobin Kim, was injured.

Former World Championships bronze medallist Sarita Mor crashed out of the medal race in 57kg after losing to Mongolia’s Gantuya Enkhbat 8-4 in the quarterfinals.