Indian lifters get two more medals

Sports Bureau

After Harshada Garud’s gold, two more Indian lifters landed medals as the country recorded its best ever showing in the World junior weightlifting championships at Heraklion, Greece. Gyaneshwari Devi and V. Rithika claimed the silver and bronze medals in the women’s 49kg weight category late on Monday. Gyaneshwari had a total of 156kg (including 73kg in snatch and 83kg in clean and jerk), while Rithika achieved 150kg (69kg, 81kg). The gold went to Tokyo Olympics bronze medallist Windy Aisah of Indonesia. She aggregated 185kg (83kg, 102kg). Shrabani Das (78kg, 103kg) finished seventh with an aggregate of 181kg in the women’s 55kg on Tuesday.