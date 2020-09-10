Will miss the energy of Eden Gardens: Karthik

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) captain Dinesh Karthik on Wednesday said his side would miss the fans who bring in massive energy during IPL matches at the iconic Eden Gardens.
“We will be missing our fans this year and the energy of Eden Gardens. We wanted to communicate directly with KKR fans, and wanted to convey what they mean to us. We do understand that they can’t be here in person with us, but they will be in our heart,” Karthik said here while launching a campaign titled Tu Fan Nahi Toofan Hai!
With West Bengal hit by the double blow of Cyclone Amphan and the COVID-19 pandemic, Karthik said the season would be more for the people of the state.
“This year, it’s not so much for us. We’re playing for you all. We want to put a smile on their faces through our cricket. If we play the right brand of cricket, I’m sure it will put a smile on every KKR fan out there.”
KKR’s Kuldeep Yadav, who will be representing the team for the seventh season, said: “This year we want to win the title for our fans. They have given us so much love over the years, and this year even when they aren’t with us, we can feel their support and energy.”
KKR CEO and MD Venky Mysore said: “For KKR, our biggest strength is our fans. The players have always been inspired by the unwavering dedication of our fans who support the team in highs and lows.”
