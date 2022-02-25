Wild Emperor for Bangalore Juvenile Million

February 25, 2022 00:30 IST

Wild Emperor, who is in fine nick, may score an encore in the Bangalore Juvenile Million (1,400m), the chief event of the races to be held here on Friday (Feb. 25). False rails (average width of 5.5m from 1,600m to the winning post) will be in position.

1. SUBARNAREKHA PLATE (1,200m), rated 00 to 25, 1-30 p.m.: 1. Bentayga (9) L.A. Rozario 62.5, 2. Domina (12) S. John 62, 3. Limited Edition (5) Anjar 61.5, 4. Air Display (11) Salman Khan 61, 5. Bimaran Casket (10) Md. Akram 61, 6. Lifeisamiracle (—) (—) 61, 7. Tower Quest (8) S. Saqlian 61, 8. Divya Shakthi (7) Suraj Narredu 60.5, 9. Lady Supremos (3) A. Imran Khan 59, 10. Zhu Zhu Zest (2) Vinod Shinde 58.5, 11. Hawking (6) C. Umesh 58 and 12. Stunning Beauty (1) Arvind Kumar 56.

1. DIVYA SHAKTHI, 2. DOMINA, 3. LIMITED EDITION

2. SOUPARNIKA PLATE (1,400m), rated 20 to 45, 5-y-o & over 2-00: 1. Candlelightqueen (8) A. Imran Khan 61, 2. Caesars Palace (3) S. Shareef 60, 3. Kimara (5) Vishal Bunde 60, 4. Striking Memory (6) Darshan 57.5, 5. Chisox (7) L.A. Rozario 57, 6. Elite Agent (2) K. Sai Kiran 55.5, 7. Silverita (9) Shane Gray 55.5, 8. Definitive (—) (—) 52.5, 9. Southern Power (10) Neeraj 52.5, 10. Dream Chaser (11) Dhanu Singh 51.5 and 11. Flaming Orange (4) P. Sai Kumar.

1. SILVERITA, 2. CHISOX, 3. DREAM CHASER

3. HIRANYAKESHI PLATE (1,200m), rated 20 to 45, 5-y-o & over, 2-30: 1. Donna Bella (1) A. Qureshi 61.5, 2. Mystic Eye (9) P. Sai Kumar 60, 3. Marco Polo (6) L.A. Rozario 56, 4. Ocean Dunes (3) S. Saqlain 55, 5. Songkran (5) Tousif Khan 54.5, 6. Pastiche (7) Darshan 53.5, 7. Quick Shots (2) P. Surya 53.5, 8. Anne Boleyn (10) Dhanu Singh 53, 9. Dallas Drifter (4) Ashhad Asbar 53, 10. Amazonite (11) K. Sai Kiran 52.5 and 11. Impeccable (8) Vinod Shinde 50.

1. MYSTIC EYE, 2. DALLAS DRIFTER, 3. OCEAN DUNES

4. UTTARA KANNADA PLATE (1,600m), rated 40 to 65, 5-y-o & over, 3-00: 1. Set To Win (8) Darshan 60, 2. Starry Wind (5) Abhay Singh 57.5, 3. Towering Presence (7) C. Umesh 56, 4. Jack Ryan (4) Suraj Narredu 54.5, 5. Schafenberg (3) Indrajeet Singh 54.5, 6. Wings Of Desire (2) Mark 54.5, 7. Caracas (6) Trevor 54 and 8. Dr Logan (1) S. Shareef 52.5.

1. JACK RYAN, 2. CARACAS, 3. TOWERING PRESENCE

5. FOREVER ELEGANCE TROPHY (1,200m), rated 40 to 65, 3-30: 1. Griffin (7) Salman Khan 62, 2. Rule Of Engagement (8) S. John 60.5, 3. Alberetta (2) L.A. Rozario 57, 4. De Villiers (9) Trevor 56, 5. Harmonia (3) P. Surya 56, 6. Indian Pharaoh (4) Arvind Kumar 56, 7. General Patton (1) C. Umesh 55.5, 8. Del Mar (6) B. Harish 53.5 and 9. The Response (5) Ajeet Kumar 51.

1. DE VILLIERS,2. GRIFFIN, 3. RULE OF ENGAGEMENT

6. BANGALORE JUVENILE MILLION (1,400m), 3-y-o only, (Terms), 4-00: 1. Disruptor (5) C. Umesh 55, 2. Forseti (1) Darshan 55, 3. Ravishing Form (6) Suraj Narredu 55, 4. Wild Emperor (3) Neeraj 55, 5. Klimt (4) Shane Gray 53.5 and 6. Place Vendome (2) Trevor 53.5.

1. WILD EMPEROR, 2. RAVISHING FORM

7. CHARMINAR PLATE (1,800m), rated 20 to 45, 4-30: 1. Tactical Command (—) (—) 61, 2. Aferpi (2) Trevor 58, 3. Muirfield (3) C. Umesh 53, 4. Tyto Alba (8) Rajesh Kumar 53, 5. Elite Crown (1) Kiran Rai 51.5, 6. Gulfstream Park (5) Vinod Shinde 51, 7. Love (6) Neeraj 51 and 8. Super Ruffian (7) S. Shareef 51.

1. AFERPI, 2. LOVE, 3. TYTO ALBA

8. MANIKYADHARA FALLS PLATE (1,200m), rated 20 to 45, 5-00: 1. Secretsuperstar (2) Rajesh Babu 61.5, 2. The Strength (11) P. Sai Kumar 59.5, 3. Benediction (10) L.A. Rozario 56.5, 4. Millbrook (9) Trevor 56.5, 5. Songkran (—) (—) 54.5, 6. Rightly Noble (4) Vishal Bunde 53.5, 7. Mega Success (7) Salman Khan 53, 8. Enrichment (3) Neeraj 52.5, 9. Red Lucifer (8) C. Umesh 52.5, 10. Star Show (1) S. Shareef 52.5, 11. Masha (6) Nazerul 51 and 12. So You’re Here (5) Jagadeesh 51.

1. RIGHTLY NOBLE, 2. RED LUCIFER, 3. MILLBROOK

9. SUBANSIRI PLATE (1,200m), rated 00 to 25, 5-y-o & over, 5-30: 1. Foveal Vision (10) B. Harish 62.5, 2. Symphony Of Seas (6) P. Mani 61, 3. Areca Angel (8) Rajesh Kumar 58.5, 4. Akasi (11) Likith Appu 58, 5. Beldona (1) C. Umesh 58, 6. Estella (5) Abhay Singh 58, 7. Top News (4) A. Imran Khan 57.5, 8. Niche Hemp (7) Jagadeesh 57, 9. Chul Bul Rani (12) Nazerul 56, 10. Perfect Halo (2) S. Saqlain 56, 11. Chinese Princess (3) Vishal Bunde 55.5 and 12. Glorious Days (9) Vinod Shinde 55.

1. BELDONA, 2. TOP NEWS, 3. CHUL BUL RANI

Days best: MYSTIC EYE

Double: DE VILLIERS — RIGHTLY NOBLE

Jackpot: 5, 6, 7, 8 & 9; Treble (i): 1, 2 & 3; (ii): 4, 5 & 6; (iii): 7, 8 & 9.