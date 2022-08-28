Watchmystars shines

Watchmystars, Polished Girl and Ravishing Form shone when the horses were exercised here on Sunday morning (Aug. 28).

Outer sand

1000m: Golden Vision (M. Naveen) 1-15, 600/41.5. Moved impressively. Ravishing Form (R. Pradeep) 1-14, 600/41.5. Moved attractively. Divine Ray (Arul) 1-13, 600/43.5. In fine trim. Ring Master (R. Pradeep) 1-14.5, 600/42.5. Shaped well.

1200m: Watchmystars (Rozario) 1-22.5, 1,000/1-9, 600/42.5. Pleased. Worldly Wise (Arul) 1-30.5, 1,000/1-14.5, 600/43. Moved well. Unyielding (Rozario) 1-30, 1,000/1-15.5, 600/44.5. Moved freely.

1400m: Polished Girl (Darshan) 1-41.5, 1,200/1-26, 1,000/1-11.5, 600/41.5. Moved fluently. Victoria Punch (Rozario) 1-46, 1,200/1-30.5, 1,000/1-16, 600/46. Moved on the bit.