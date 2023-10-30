HamberMenu
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Visakhapatnam girl bags a gold and two silver in the Asian Roller-Skating Championship in China

15-year-old Greeshma Dontara from Visakhapatnam has been invited as a brand ambassador of Aadudam Andhra Sports Tournament by the Sports Authority of Andhra Pradesh

October 30, 2023 05:02 pm | Updated 05:16 pm IST

Nivedita Ganguly
Nivedita Ganguly
Visakhapatnam skater Greeshma Dontara with her coach P Satyanarayana

Visakhapatnam skater Greeshma Dontara with her coach P Satyanarayana | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

At 15, Visakhapatnam girl Greeshma Dontara is on one cloud nine, having bagged a gold and two silver at the recently-concluded 19th edition of the Asian Roller-Skating Championship held in Beidaihe, China.

It has been just a day since she returned and she is already aiming for her next event. “This is a big boost for me and a dream-come-true. I have been skating since I was four years old and it has become second nature to me,” says a beaming Greeshma, who received a rousing welcome when she returned from China.

Greeshma owes her success to her coaches P Satyanarayana and Chitti Babu. “They have been instrumental in my journey to reach here and have relentlessly worked on my techniques and postures to compete at the international level,” says the class X student of Visakha Valley School.

Greeshma clinched a gold in the youth category of the artistic in-line event and two silvers in freestyle and pair skating in the youth category. To honour her talent, Greeshma has been invited as a brand ambassador of Aadudam Andhra Sports Tournament by the Sports Authority of Andhra Pradesh.

Visakhapatnam girl Greeshma Dontara (middle) who bagged gold at the 19th Asian Roller Skating Championship.

Visakhapatnam girl Greeshma Dontara (middle) who bagged gold at the 19th Asian Roller Skating Championship. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

According to her, focus and consistency are the most important skill sets in the sport. The skating champion is currently preparing for the State championship to be held in Tanuku in November, followed by the nationals to be held in Chennai in December.

Greeshma also represented India in the Asian Games where she finished in the sixth position in the woman’s artistic single free skating. To prepare for the competition, she started training in athletics.

“She devoted nearly one and a half hours of athletic training every day from April onwards. This significantly improved her flexibility and fitness,” says Sharmila Dontara, her mother.

Sharmila says, Greeshma’s turning point was when she was selected for the World Skate Oceania competition in Australia and had to perform on a rink with wooden flooring. “In India, we have rinks with cement floor where she was trained all through. So, she had to get used to the wooden floor rink when she was in Australia. Though she couldn’t get a medal there, she got the experience of working on her shortcomings such as body postures and movement from one element to the other on a wooden flooring. That exposure helped her a lot at the Asian Championships,” says Sharmila. While skating is her passion, Greeshma makes sure that she catches up with her studies and does not lag behind as she gears up for the CBSE Board exams next year.

Related Topics

The Hindu MetroPlus / Visakhapatnam / China

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.