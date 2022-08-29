Vinesh headlines women’s squad for wrestling World championships

Special Correspondent August 29, 2022 17:28 IST

Vinesh Phogat defeated World under-20 champion Antim Panghal on Monday in the women’s trials for the World wrestling championships, starting in Belgrade on September 10.

Worlds bronze medallist and three-time Commonwealth Games champion Vinesh — who faced a tough challenge from Antim in the Commonwealth Games trials in May — beat the youngster 7-0 to take the 53kg slot in Lucknow.

Vinesh was the only one of the six-member Commonwealth Games women’s wrestling side to make it to the World championships squad. The rest, including Olympics bronze medallist Sakshi Malik, skipped the trials for various reasons.

Sarita Mor, a World championships bronze medallist and the World No. 1 in 59kg, began her quest for a place in the Paris Olympics by switching to 57kg. She got the better of Lalita by a 4-0 margin.

Mansi Ahlawat upset Worlds bronze medallist Pooja Dhanda 2-0 to secure the 59kg spot. Olympian Sonam Malik, who recently bagged a World under-20 silver medal, beat Manisha 2-1 to claim the 62kg slot.

Asian championships bronze medallist Sushma Shokeen managed to beat Pinky 3-3 on criteria. Sushma scored the last point to take the 55kg berth.

The squad: Ankush (50kg), Vinesh Phogat (53kg), Sushma Shokeen (55kg), Sarita Mor (57kg), Mansi Ahlawat (59kg), Sonam Malik (62kg), Shefali (65kg), Nisha Dahiya (68kg), Reetika (72kg) and Priyanka (76kg).