Prraneeth earns second GM norm

Special Correspondent

HYDERABAD

V. Prraneeth of Telangana earned his second GM norm after an impressive performance in the Masters chess tournament in Switzerland on Friday.

Prraneeth outwitted Super GMs Alekseenko Kirill of Russia (ELO 2708), Yu Yangyi of China (ELO 2720) and finished with six points from nine rounds.

This performance also helped Prraneeth score 21 ELO points, which should help him improve upon his ELO rating of 2457.

The 15-year-old Prraneeth, had achieved the IM title in March and also the first GM norm in the same event, first Saturday GM tournament in Budapest (Hungary).