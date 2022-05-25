Uttar Pradesh in semifinals

Sports Bureau

Uttar Pradesh scripted a 6-1 win over Karnataka in the quarterfinals of the 12th Hockey India-National junior men’s championship at Kovilpatti on Wednesday.

Thursday is a rest day.

The results (Quarterfinals):

UP 6 (Rajan Gupta, Sharda Nanda Tiwari 2, Sourabh Anand Khushwaha 2, Amir Ali) bt Karnataka 1 (G. Vishwas); Chandigarh 4 (Inderpal Singh 3, Harpanthpreet Singh) bt Jharkhand 2 (Atish Dodrai, Abishek Guria); Haryana 13 (Rajat 2, Ankit, Shubham 3, Vikas, Tanuj Saroha 2, Toshant, Deepak 2, Gurnoor Grewal) bt Arunachal 1 (Navjot); Odisha 3 (Akash Soranj, Sumit Kindo, Dabuka Purti) bt Punjab 1 (Bharat Thakur).