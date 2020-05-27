Sport

Usha’s son Vignesh forges new path

Happy family: Vignesh Ujjwal with his parents V. Sreenivasan and P.T. Usha.

Happy family: Vignesh Ujjwal with his parents V. Sreenivasan and P.T. Usha.  

A doctor, he now has an IOC certification in sports medicine

Hockey legend Dhyan Chand’s son Ashok Kumar picked up his dad’s sport and won an Olympic bronze in Munich, 1972. And athletics great Milkha Singh’s son Jeev went on to become one of India’s finest golfers.

Also read: The Games can wait, says P.T. Usha

Many years ago, when P.T. Usha saw her little son Vignesh Ujjwal running around with a nice spring, she felt that he would turn out to be a good athlete. Ujjwal showed early promise, winning 100 and 200m golds in school, but he was never serious about track and field.

“When we made him run and conducted tests, he did very well. But he didn’t show much interest in athletics then. I would have loved if he had taken up athletics but we didn’t want to push him,” revealed Usha in a chat with The Hindu.

There is an important advice for parents here. Despite being one of the India’s greatest athletes, Usha felt that pushing her son into her sport was not proper.

The football link

“He showed that he could be good at football. When he joined medical college, he was a striker. Only then, we realised how much he loved the game,” said Usha.

Ujjwal, 27, is a doctor and it’s clear that he will not reach the highs his mother did when she ruled Asia in the 80s and came very close to an Olympic medal in Los Angeles 1984.

But the young man is slowly getting back to sport in his own way. A few days ago, Ujjawal gained an IOC diploma in sports medicine with distinction. The two-year online course, run by IOC’s Medical Commission, could see him studying athletes closely in the near future.

“Sports medicine is different from other branches of medicine, it’s very vast and it’s something I’m very interested in,” said Ujjwal. “Opportunities are vast, you can join a club as doctor or physio, or you can go abroad. Or you can always do research.”

A letter from the Editor

Dear reader,

We have been keeping you up-to-date with information on the developments in India and the world that have a bearing on our health and wellbeing, our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.

Support Quality Journalism
Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | May 27, 2020 10:31:54 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/sport/ushas-son-vignesh-forges-new-path/article31689568.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY