Udhayveer Sidhu tops standard pistol

Udhayveer Sidhu shot 581 and beat twin brother Vijayveer Sidhu by five points in taking the top position of the 25m standard pistol event in the National shooting selection trials at the Dr. Karni Singh Range, Tughlakabad, on Tuesday.

Udit Joshi also shot 576 but was pushed to the third spot owing to a lower number of inner-10s.

The three also took the top three slots in the junior section.

In the junior women’s event, Tejaswani beat Rhythm Sangwan by three points to emerge as the best.

The results:

25m standard pistol: Men: 1. Udhayveer Sidhu 581; 2. Vijayveer Sidhu 576; 3. Udit Joshi 576.

Juniors: 1. Udhayveer Sidhu 581; 2. Vijayveer Sidhu 576; 3. Udit Joshi 576.

Junior women: 1. Tejaswani 567; 2. Rhythm Sangwan 564; 3. Niveditha Nair 561.